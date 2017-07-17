Biker injured in crash at busy junction

Police have sealed off part of a main Blackpool road following a collision between a motorbike and a car.

The incident happened at around 4.20pm today in Squires Gate Lane at the junction with St Annes Road.

Police said a Keeway motorbike had been in collision with a Vauxhall Astra car.

The westbound side of the road is currently blocked while medics attend to the injured biker.

Police were not able to give details of the man's injuries.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said the man had been taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The North West Air Ambulance was initially requested but was not required