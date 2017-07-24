Answers still needed to danger road

Cutting speed limits is just part of the solution to prevent more serious crashes on one of the Fylde coast’s most notorious roads.

The A588, which runs between Hambleton and Lancaster has claimed numerous lives, with there were 26 fatal and serious crashes in just three years A588 between 2011 and 2013.

Telematics firm Quartix recently measured the speed of drivers using the route and found drivers are setting their own limits, well below the official maxiumum speed.

Average speeds of just 42mph were recorded on the route where speed limits can be as high as 60mph.

A number of improvements have been made in recent years to prevent further loss of life. They have included the lowering of the speed limit on a stretch between Stalmine and Hambleton and the introduction, later this year, of average speed cameras between Preesall and Pilling.

But Coun Philip Orme, who represents Preesall, says it’s not enough.

He said: “In my opinion it’s as dangerous a road as ever. Cutting speeds alone isn’t the answer.

“Drivers need to be better educated, we need better signage and people need to show the road more respect.

“I’m not sure the new cameras are in the right place.

“They would have been better either between Stalmine and Hambleton or between Pilling and Cockerham, where there is the greatest risk.”