£100m M55 bypass ‘will not end jams’ say local councillors

The £100m dual carriageway plan to cut jams between the M55 and Fleetwood will not solve congestion problems according to local councillors.

Map for the new dual carriageway A585 Singleton bypass - the preferred route from Highways England to end jams between the M55 and Fleetwood

The Highways Agency announced last week that the preferred route to deal with issues on the A585 between Windy Harbour and Skippool was to be a new dual carriageway south of Little Singleton.

The announcement has received a general welcome, but two councillors say that heavy traffic problems that have dogged the area will continue.

County Councillor Alf Clempson said the route should have been taken closer to Poulton itself to stop the town being used as a short cut by heavy goods traffic.

And Singleton and Greenhalgh Fylde councillor Maxine Chew said the jams will simply shift further east toward the M55 and at Amounderness Way where the road returns to a single carriageway.

Coun Clempson said: “I am disappointed that they have not taken on board what I suggested during the consultation.

“I am not sure it will help with traffic issues in Poulton. With all the new housing development we are playing catch-up and we need to consider more road safety measures.”

Coun Chew said: “This by-pass is going to cost £100m and will not end the frustration along the A585.

“It may well ease problems from Skippool to Windy Harbour but traffic will still be queueing at Junction 3.”

But Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “This investment will help significantly reduce the level of congestion on the A585, something which residents have been crying out for.

“It will also make this incredibly busy road network safer.

“This scheme is a huge investment for the area and addresses decades of neglect in the road infrastructure.”