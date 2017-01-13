Trams may be suspended as winds damage Illuminations and blast resort

Blackpool Transport has warned passengers its tram service may have to be suspended.

The warning came as winds blasting at speeds of up to 55mph damaged Illuminations on the Prom and downed trees across the Fylde coast.

One Blackpool school has also been forced to close after being damaged.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "Due to adverse weather conditions and high winds, it may be necessary to suspend the tram service.

"Please keep checking social media for updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused however our customers safety is paramount."

A section of the Egyptian tableau Illumination at Bispham was damaged by the strong winds (Picture: Twitter/@pulfer777)