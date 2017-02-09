Tram work is blamed for sad demise of Fleetwood shop

A long-established Fleetwood businessman has ceased trading from his shop premises after nearly 40 years.

Derek Eaton opened the Lighthouse Post Office on North Albert Street in 1978 and when the post office closed in 2001, continued as a stationery business.

But Mr Eaton, 72, says trade has not been the same in Fleetwood since many businesses were badly disrupted by the laying of the revamped tram track for the new light rail vehicles in 2010. The premises closed this week.

Mr Eaton, is looking to continue trading, including the production of leaflets and posters, via telephone contact. He said: “The footfall has fallen off badly and it is sad to see this happen in Fleetwood.

“As an indication of how things have fallen, on the final day of trade in the shop we had just eight people in, throughout the whole day.

“When you consider how busy we were in the post office days, when we could hardly close the door on busy occasions, it is a stark contrast.”

The Lighthouse trading number is 07870 705118.

