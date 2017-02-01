Traffic chaos as two lanes of M55 are blocked

The driver of this Land Rover was left red-faced after his trailer filled with tree cuttings flipped over on the M55, leaving two lanes blocked.

As shown in this picture, taken by officers from Lancashire’s road policing unit and shared on Twitter, the trailer and its woody contents were swept to the side of the motorway before being cleared away completely.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said they received a call at 999 at 5.40pm yesterday to reports a trailer carrying sawdust and timber had overturned on the westbound carriageway close to Preston. Nobody was hurt.

Motorist Nigel Mills described ‘massive queues’ as frustrated drivers were forced to wait while on their way home from work.

Highways England said ‘vehicle recovery was complete’ and all lanes reopen by 7.40pm. “Earlier delays have cleared, thanks for your patience,” it tweeted.