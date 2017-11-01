Town’s oldest councillor is 91-years-old

Blackpool’s oldest councillor has celebrated her birthday.

Highfield ward councilllor Lily Henderson turned 91 yesterday - and says she has no intention of retiring.

She said: “I’ve told our leader that I’m still on for the next election in two years time. I’m still being a nuisance to everybody!”

Coun Henderson was first elected as Squires Gate councillor in 1983 before losing her seat to Labour in 1995.

She was re-elected as councillor for Highfield in 2000 and became Mayor of Blackpool three years later.

She was awarded an MBE in 2005 in recognition of her contribution to the voluntary sector, and next year will celebrate a grand total of 30 years service.

She said: “Someone asked me last week if I wasn’t going to stand, what would I miss most. I said I would miss the people, whether they voted for me or not. If there’s one thing I like it’s the people.

“I’m still very much in love with Blackpool.

“I was 24 when I came to live here. I came for a fortnight to help the family get settled in a boarding house and here I am at 91, still here.

“I stood four times at Squires Gate, and after four years I got in. I was asked by the Conservatives if I would stand for Highfield in 2000 and I’ve been here ever since.”