Tough Mudder team builds up aid for charity

A 12-mile run through 500,000 litres of mud and 40 tonnes of ice really put teamwork skills to the ultimate test for colleagues at housebuilder Miller Homes.

Jamie Ashworth and David Ratcliffe, from Blackpool, took on the Tough Mudder challenge in support of Habitat for Humanity’s Hope Builders Campaign.

Miller Homes have raised over £3,000 for the charity, whose mission is to help people out of poverty housing and lead a better quality of life.

Jamie and David from Miller Homes’ North West offices, located in Newton-Le-Willows, pulled out all the stops for their well-deserved donations.

Exhibiting strong teamwork skills, Jamie, David and their fellow teammates helped each other through more than 20 obstacles, designed by the military’s Special Forces.

They took on the ‘Everest 2.0’, ‘Quagmire’ and the brand new ‘Augustus Gloop’ – all designed to drain your mental and physical strength.

Jamie Ashworth, surveying manager from Miller Homes in the North West, said: “I’m so proud of the team for getting through Tough Mudder this year.

“Although it was physically challenging, we all pushed ourselves through every obstacle and inch of mud.

“I found it to be a great experience and I am thrilled that we raised so much for Habitat for Humanity – a very important charity that everyone at Miller Homes cares greatly for.

“We hope that the money we raised will contribute to building more ‘Habitat Homes’ for less fortunate families who do not have access to decent housing.”

Habitat for Humanity has a vision whereby everyone has a safe place to call home.

The charity works with established partners in more than 70 countries to build homes for the most vulnerable societies.

To support Miller Homes visit their Just Giving page or www.millerhomes.co.uk.