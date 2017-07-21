Tory councillor quits over cash allowance row

A newly elected Lancashire County Councillor has quit the Conservative party accusing fellow Tories of intimidation.
County Coun Paul Greenall claimed he had faced unacceptable pressure when he wanted to table a motion calling for the axing of some of the allowances councillors can claim.
At a full county council meeting he said: “Not only have I been advised if I speak out on this issue I will face consequences and the prospect of being removed from the Conservative group, but incredibly it was even suggested I should seek dispensation from the whip and party leader before I could speak on the matter,”
He complained he had “been approached even in the gents” before the meeting.
Coun Greenall, who represents West Lancashire East and is a former Tory mayor, said: “I wanted to be a new voice in this council chamber. However if I allow myself to be suffocated by rules imposed on me by the Conservative group I feel I have no option to resign the Tory whip and continue to serve this council as an independent.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.