Top things to do this weekend

Here is our guide of what to do this weekend.

FREE: Christmas dinner, Sunday December 25

Lola

Leyland Methodist Church, in Turpin Green, is hosting a Christmas Day dinner for people who may be alone. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. The morning church service starts at 10.30am. People need to book by calling 01772 453586 or email office@leylandmethodist.org.uk.

Elsewhere, The Foxton Centre, Preston, is open on Christmas Eve from noon until 2pm and Nandos is hosting a festive meal on Sunday - ticket only by referral from the centre. Volunteers are always welcome to help. On Boxing Day, the centre is open noon from until 2pm for free Christmas dinner for homeless people.

Egyptian restaurant Lola, in London Road, Preston, is to open its doors on Christmas Day to feed the homeless and the lonely.

Owner Walaa Hassan will offer the free food and soft drinks at what can be the most difficult time of year for some.

Anyone can visit from 5pm on Christmas Day. Turn up and enjoy the festivities and make new friends.

PAID: Polar Express, Blackpool, Saturday December 24

Families are invited to Winter Gardens, in Blackpool, for a special 3D showing of the popular animated film inspired by the book written by Chris Van Allsburg. It stars the voice of Tom Hanks.

A young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. During his adventure he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

The film is screened on Saturday at 2pm. Tickets are £5.

PAID: Frozen sing-a-long, Blackpool, Saturday December 24

Families can enjoy a good sing-song along to Disney’s Frozen at Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday at 11am. The popular story follows Anna as she teams up with mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven, to find her sister Elsa whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. The Academy Award winning song Let it Go, which has now sold over 250,000 copies in the UK, is of course a main feature. Tickets are £5.

FREE: Parkruns, Preston and Cuerden Valley

Parkruns are so popular, organisers have decided to add an extra one on Christmas Day at Avenham Park and Cuerden Valley Park. The Christmas Eve 5k run will still apply. Starts at 9am. Free. People who have never registered before need to do so via www.parkrun.org.uk

PAID: Run Preston, Monday December 26

Run Preston is organising a run in Worden Park, Leyland, on Boxing Day, from 10am. Entry is £11.40 for affiliated runners £11.40 or £13.70 for non members. It is open to people aged 15 years and over on Race Day, under UK Athletics Rules.

There are first prizes for men and women and prizes for first finisher in all vet categories

One prize per person.

Medal for all finishers. To enter email steve@runpreston.com or call 0788 6786246.

PAID: Viva Christmas Eve, Blackpool, Saturday December 24

There will be fun and flamboyant frolics as Leye D Johns presents a Vegas style cabaret night at Viva Blackpool, Church Street, with guest vocalists and the beautiful VIVA Showgirls for an evening of festive fun.

The fun kicks off at 6pm and ends at 11pm.

Tickets are £14.50 per person. Adults only.

To book a seat, call 01253 297 297.

PAID: Children’s Christmas Eve Party, Leyland, Saturday December 24

Wellington Park, in Church Road, Leyland, is hosting its annual Christmas party on Christmas Eve, from noon until 3pm.

The fun includes a disco, lunch, and a visit from Santa with a present for each child.

Tickets are £7.95 each.

To book call 01772 432881.