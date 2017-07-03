Top honour as Poulton GP is elected chairwoman

Poulton Dr Kath Greenwood has been elected as chairwoman of the NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Council of Members.

The Council is made up of GP representatives from each of the 19 practices in Fylde and Wyre and has the power to influence decision making within the local NHS.

Over Wyre Medical Centre’s Dr Tom Marland was elected as vice-chairman.

Dr Greenwood, a GP at Queensway Medical Centre, said: “It is an honour for me to be voted in as chair by my fellow GPs from across Fylde and Wyre.

“The Council of Members is a valuable way for doctors to have a say in how health and care services are delivered and I am very much looking forward to getting started in this role.”

he Council is designed to hold the Governing Body to account for its performance and can influence recommendations.

CCG chair Mary Dowling said: “I would like to congratulate Kath on her appointment and I look forward to working with her to continue our work improving health services in Fylde and Wyre.”