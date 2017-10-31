Top event for model yachts on port lake

Model yacht competitors from across the UK were at Fleetwood over the weekend for a major championship event.

Fleetwood Model Yacht and Power Boat Club played host to the Model Yachting Association’s National Championships for vane-steered “Marblehead” Class yachts.

Competitors from Gosport, Hampton Court, Leeds and Bradford, Llandudno and the host club were in action on Fleetwood Model Yacht Lake on Laidleys Walk.

There was plenty of silverware up for grabs.

The highest placed competitors on the Saturday were Robert and Alan Bell sailing for Fleetwood, and received the Northern District Champion’s Trophy. The following day Edward Greenwood and Bob Jolly from Fleetwood Club were top scorers and received the Clapham Cup.

They also received the Model Maker Trophy for the highest placed competitors who were not previous National Championship winners.

The National Championship winners were decided by totalling the scores for the two days of racing.

This gave a tie between Robert and Alan Bell on equal points with Peter Whiteside and Tony Wilson, also of the Fleetwood Club.

After a sail-off, Alan and Robert were the winners and received the National Championship Trophy plus the Commodore’s Cup.

Highest placed Vintage yacht was sailed by Alan Oxlade of Gosport Club.

Fleetwood club spokesman, Peter Whiteside, said: “It was an excellent championship and we are proud to host this calibre of event.

“We were delighted to see some of our members do so well.”