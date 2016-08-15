Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of things to do at the weekend.

PAID: Sing-a-long Frozen, Blackpool, Sunday August 21

Do you want to build a snowman?

Join Anna, Elsa and Olaf on the big screen in sing-a-long Frozen at The Philharmonic Show Bar, Fox Hall Road, Blackpool.

Let it go like never before and sing your heart out together. Tickets are £5. Doors open 7pm, with the Disney film screened at 8.30pm.

The show is on every Sunday until October. To book tickets visit http://www.bigoneproductions.com.

PAID: Xplorer, Fleetwood, Saturday August 20

Xplorer is a fun outdoor activity for children and their families.

Children will enjoy using a simple map to complete the navigational challenge through Memorial Park, off Warrenhurst Road, Fleetwood.

To take part register at the memorial park, collect a map and answer sheet and off you go. Entry is just 50p. Open from 1pm until 3pm. The activity day is also scheduled for September 17.

FREE: Morecambe Food and Drink Festival, Sunday August 21 to Monday August 22

Local and national producers of food and drink will line the Festival Arena Promenade from 11am until 6pm on Sunday and Monday.

Top BBC Fusion Chef Aazam Ahmad, along with local chefs, will present cookery demonstrations throughout each day. There is also a children’s cook-off competition, plus family entertainment. Admission is free.

PAID: Southport Flower Show, Thursday August 18 to Sunday August 21

Located in Victoria Park, the event will feature stunning show gardens, the finest flower and vegetable displays, specialist food and demos, celebrity guests, a ladies day, gala evening and an exclusive VIP experience. There is even a Minecraft experience for children.

Tickets are £19 per person, with discounts available. For event timings and tickets, visit http://www.southport.co.uk

FREE: Outdoor Cinema, James and the Giant Peach, Preston, Saturday August 20

As part of They Eat Culture’s participation in the British Film Institute’s National Dahl Programme, families can enjoy Roald Dahl’s classic James and the Giant Peach on the big screen in the Flag Market at 8.30pm. There will be warm up music and a workshop activity to keep youngsters entertained, from 7.30pm. Limited seating is available so feel free to bring seating, blanket and refreshments.

FREE: Model Railway Weekend, Carnforth, Saturday August 20 and Sunday August 21

From 10am until 4pm, Carnforth Station Heritage Centre, in Warton Road, hosts a two-day model railway exhibition. Whilst marvelling at the intricate miniatures, visitors can also wander through the various exhibitions at the centre. These include information about film maker David Lean, the age of steam and a 1940s gallery. Free entry.

FREE: 1940s Day and Gala, Darwen, Saturday August 20

Darwen Market Square will step back in time to the 1940s, from 10am until 4pm.

Families are encouraged to dress up in vintage gear and soak in the war time nostalgia, as there will be lots going on throughout the day to keep the whole family entertained. There will also be a tea dance with all the favourite 1940s sounds.

Meanwhile, the 51st Annual Darwen Gala takes place in the afternoon.

The parade starts at 12.30pm in Borough Road, with the gala starting an hour later.

This annual event is a celebration of groups, charities, businesses and people from the former mill town of Darwen.

FREE: Charity Fun Day, Chorley, Sunday August 21

Former soap stars Bruce Jones (Les Battersby) and Dean Sullivan (Jimmy Corkhill) are guests of honour at Dantes Halfway House, in Preston Road, from noon until late. There will be performances by singers and dancers, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steven Hall will entertain. Children can also meet their favourite superheroes. Proceeds go to ADHD Lancashire and ADDISS.

FREE: Gruffalo Adventure, Brockholes, Friday August 19

Families are invited to explore Brockholes Nature Reserve’s Deep Dark Wood, discover woodland creatures and hopefully track down the Gruffalo, from 2pm until 4pm. This is part of the Wild Families series of events, aimed at getting the whole family outdoors and working together. Tickets are £5 per person or a family ticket of four, for £18. Brockholes is located off junction 31 of the M6.

PAID: Outdoor Theatre, Hoghton and Chorley, Sunday August 21

Heartbreak Productions perform Shakespeare’s The Tempest at Astley Park’s Walled Garden, at 5pm. Tickets £10 adults, £7 children. Meanwhile, Tangled Dance Company presents an enchanting outdoor dance performance of Once Upon a Twisted Tale at Hoghton Tower, with a children’s interactive section, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm. Tickets £6 adults or £4 children.