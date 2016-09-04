Time to think about school applications in Blackpool

Applications open on Monday for next year’s school places in Blackpool.

Parents in the town can apply for a primary or secondary school place for children starting a new school in September 2017.

We always try to get children into their first choice school

Parents of all Blackpool children who were born between September 2012 and August 2013 need to apply for a reception place for September 2017.

The deadline for primary school applications is January 15 next year but people are urged to start thinking about the process as soon as possible.

At the same time, families with children starting their final year of primary school will need to apply for a secondary school place.

The deadline for secondary applications is coming up even sooner, on October 31.

Blackpool Council’s cabinet secretary Coun Graham Cain has urged parents to get their applications in before the deadlines to avoid disappointment.

He said: “We always try our best to get children in to their first choice school and if you apply before the deadline closes then you stand a better chance of getting one of your preferred schools.

“However, if you submit after the deadline then your chances of getting in to your preferred place are greatly reduced.

“Therefore it is really important to take a note of the two deadlines and make sure your applications are completed in good time.”

People who pay their council tax to Blackpool must apply to Blackpool Council, even if they have chosen one or more schools outside Blackpool.

Before applying, parents are also encouraged to read the guide to submitting applications which is available to download from Blackpool Council’s website or by calling (01253) 476637.

Applications can be made online at www.blackpool.gov.uk/schoolsadmissions, or by completing a paper application form, available by calling 476637 or emailing schoolaccess@blackpool.gov.uk