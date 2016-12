Three people were checked by paramedics following a car crash.

Police were called to Blundell Street in Blackpool at around 11am after a grey Citroen Xsara was in collision with a black Audi.

Blundell Street crash. Pic from Lancashire Police

Ambulance services were called and the two drivers and one passenger, who was travelling in the Audi, were examined, however they only sustained minor injuries.

Both vehicles were badly damaged and had to be recovered from the road.