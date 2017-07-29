Three injured in road smash

A trio required medical treatment after a three car smash in Lytham St Annes.

Fire crews were called to St David's Road North shortly before 11am on Saturday.

Three cars had collided with each other and one casualty was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty and all three people were attended to by paramedics."

Crews from South Shore and St Annes were in attendance.