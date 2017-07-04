Three in four feel ban benefit in Lancashire

Three in four people ‘feel the law banning smoking in the workplace has been good for their own health’, according to a new study.

Lancashire’s Quit Squad is highlighting the health benefits the ban has had in a bid to encourage more people to kick the habit.

Phil Gooden said: “Since the ban, smoking has become increasingly frowned upon as people better understand the impact of smoking on their own health, and also on the health of those around them. This is supported by research that suggests 76 per cent of people feel that the law banning smoking in the workplace has been good for their own health.”

Mr Gooden said a number of recent studies found ‘clear evidence’ the smoking ban – which came in a decade ago – has had a positive impact, including a 40 per cent fall in heart attacks.