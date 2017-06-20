Thousands flock as steam fair proves to be hot stuff

The annual Scorton Steam Fair proved a real scorcher as thousands turned out in the summer sunshine to make it one of the best yet.

The two-day event was hailed as “brilliant” by organisers as crowds flocked to the showfield at Woodacre Lodge Farm to celebrate the very best of steam power.

Scorton Steam Fair

More than 600 exhibits were on show including commercial vehicles, military, static engines, motorcycles and tractors.

There was also lawnmower racing, a vintage artillery field gun display, and a daredevil act called the Vander Wheel of Death.

Organiser Craig Whittington said: “The weather was an absolute scorcher both days, so it was a brilliant weekend.

“It was one of the busiest Saturdays we have ever had and Sunday was well attended too. There were certain more than 5,000 visitors, possibly as many as 10,000.

“From the feedback we had it seems it was the best we have ever put on, which is fantastic.”