Thief ‘close to record’ for dodging jail term

A thief returned to where he had stolen a pack of lager – and was apprehended by shop security staff.

Paul Quinn, a 35-year-old dad-of-three, of Boundary Court, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to theft from the Co-op on August 10 at 4.30pm, and being in breach of a suspended sentence for harassment and possession of a knife.

He was sentenced to a residence order for 21 days, where he must live at his given address, instead of the suspended prison sentence. He was also given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £8 compensation with £30 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The judge told him: “You are very nearly close to the national record for the number of times you have not had the suspended sentence order implemented.”