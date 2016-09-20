The very best of park life

It’s been described as one of Garstang’s best kept secrets but Kepple Lane Park was the place to be on Sunday.

The community park was a hub of activity from fairgrounds to live battle as Garstang families and visitors turned out in force for the third annual fun day.

The Vikings in action at Garstang Kepple Lane Park Fun Day

The trustees had promised an event bigger and better than last year and the crowds were not disappointed , with the added sunshine capping off a ‘great event.’

Trustee Gordon Harter said the visitor numbers were up on previous events.

He added: “It was a really successful event - it was a great day.”

Garstang mayor Alan Cornthwaite was delighted with the community event, adding: “Many thanks to the members of Kepple Lane Park Trust and everyone who took part in making the open day a fantastic event.

Garstang Ukelele Group at Garstang Kepple Lane Park Fun Day

“It gets better and bigger every year.”

Pictures by Lynn Harter

Raising the Green Flag for the third year running the trustees of Kepple Lane Park Left to right: Town crier Hilary McGrath, Gordon Harter, mayor Alan Cornthwaite, Myles Sutcliffe, Joe Gilmour, Joan Baptie and Annette Brown

The Vikings Garstang Kepple Lane Fun Day

Preston Concert Band at Garstang Kepple Lane Fun Day

Garstang Kepple Lane Park Fun Day

Andrew Brown with Macaw Rosie at Garstang Kepple Lane Fun Day

Garstang Mayor Alan Cornthwaite with members of Garstang Youth Council