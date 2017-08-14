The summer fun starts at Claremont

As usual we are having a very busy summer at Claremont First Step Clubs this year with various days out.

Our members play a big part in choosing their list of activities and days trips.

We have just recently enjoyed a wonderful day out at Boundary Mill at Colne, and no day out would be complete without a stop for sustenance.

The members enjoyed a fabulous meal at the Royal Pu and Restaurant in Heysham Village near Morecambe.

Our members enjoy their trips come rain or shine and of course we all hope for good weather but it does not hold anyone back.

As well as our regular outings there is a lot going on in the clubs themselves, starting with breakfast on arrival which can be as substantial or light as you wish then regular quizzes, bingo catching up with friends, or listening to the various speakers that come in to keep members up to date with what is going on that might interest them.

Before a three course lunch is served we have an exercise class going on and again this is aimed at all levels of fitness from chair bound exercises to some a bit more vigorous.

One new club on a Tuesday is going well. We stepped in when Age Uk in Blackpool closed down and members attending their day centres were left without a club to attend.

Some of these people were left at the last minute with no club open for them but I am glad to say they have now settled down to our Tuesday club and enjoy it very much.

If anyone is interested in coming to our Club on a Tuesday then please give us a ring for more information.

Of course our original Friday Luncheon club is still going strong as well as our Monday Social Club so throughout the week there are plenty of things to do and become involved in.

One of our members organises a raffle every week, members pay £1 and this money goes towards paying for the many trips out they enjoy.

It also pays towards the panto at the Grand Theatre every year with a wonderful meal to follow.. We don’t want to think about Winter now but it can be a very lonely and isolating time of year.

With the cold weather comes gloomy dark nights and the days can stretch out, but don’t be a statistic, someone who does not see anyone from one day to the other, we have lots going on trips out, parties to attend, theatre nights or join us on one of our many dinner nights out to local restaurants and hotels.

Call 01253 299306 for more information about the Claremont First Step Clubs, based in the community centre on Dickson Road, Blackpool.