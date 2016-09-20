The queen of charity events

Olivia Seed is determined to be queen of fundraising by pushing herself to the limit – taking part in four events in as many weeks.

The 19-year-old, from North Shore, is a finalist in the Miss Lancashire 2016 competition and came up with the idea of fundraising for the contest’s chosen charity, Variety the Children’s Charity, by taking part in a sponsored ‘sweat’.

Her mission is to take part in tough physical challenges to help raise money – and she is now halfway.

The University of Liverpool student had already completed 1.5km sponsored swim and just finished the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Next will be the Bolton Bash Cycle Sportive, a 35 mile road bike cycle ride on Sunday.

And on October 9, Olivia will take part in a fun cycle of the Guild Wheel in Preston – 23 miles.

Along with getting her sweat on for the good cause, she will be holding a fundraising car boot sale, with money to be split between Variety and Bispham-based Trinity Hospice, where she volunteers. And she recently volunteered as a marshall for the Trinity Hospice Illumathon women only night-time walk.

She has been using social media to regularly inform the public of her fundraising activities and raise the profile of Variety – giving an insight into the work the charity carries out.

Olivia, who was crowned Miss Junior Fylde Coast in 2014, said she was really pleased to be a Miss Lancashire 2106 finalist.

She said: “I decided to take part in something I called #sponsoredsweat whereby I take part in hard physical challenges to raise money for Variety.

“I have also arranged for three of the Britain’s Junior Miss finalists – Junior Miss Preston, Junior Miss Lancashire, Junior Miss North West – and myself, to visit the Trinity shop I volunteer at and choose some items for our eco oufits for the competition.

“The winner of the Miss Lancashire heat goes straight through to the final of Miss England 2016.

“I really enjoy doing fundraising and volunteering. The work both the Variety Club and Trinity do is so important. I am hoping to raise awareness, as well as funds.

“I have met some lovely people and made friends for life through doing the pageants. Doing the competitions and fundraising has really boosted my confidence.”

Olivia is studying for a joint degree in Business and Communications and is particularly interested in potentially working in the future in the media and behind the scenes production.

Last year, as part of the Miss Fylde Coast competition, she held various events in aid of Variety – including sponsored dog walks, a night of entertainment at Viva Showbar, Blackpool, and a fundraising night at Blackpool Golf Club.

The Miss Lancashire final takes place on Sunday, October 16, at The Playhouse Theatre, Preston.

To support Olivia, visit Facebook and search for Olivia Seed Miss Lancashire 2016 finalist.