The power of pink and song light up sky

Blackpool Tower was illuminated pink, supported in song by Blackpool’s own female voice choir The Capricorn singers, to urge women to sign-up for Race for Life.

Cancer Research UK is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to choose their event – Race for Life 5k, 10k or Pretty Muddy – and pledge to take part at The Promenade or Lawson’s Showground.

The 5k and 10k fundraising events take place on Wednesday, July 5, on The Prom and Pretty Muddy is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, at Lawson’s Showground.

The Capricorn Singers sang at the launch event for this year’s Race For Life, and will be performing on July 5 at the race itself as special guests.

By signing up to Race for Life, women across the Fylde coast will be playing their part in beating cancer.

Last year in Blackpool around £210,000 was raised between the two Race For Life events.

Race for Life Blackpool event manager, Laura Taylor, said: “We are so grateful to the team at Blackpool Tower for supporting Cancer Research UK and thinking of such a fun way to highlight Race for Life.

“There’s no better time for ladies in the North West to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause.

“Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

“We are so happy The Capricorn Singers have joined forces with Race for Life and helped us launch the events in Blackpool.

“We can’t wait to hear them perform again on July 5 at race for Life 5K and 10K.”

Janet Heald, of the Capricorn Singers, said: “The tower looked amazingly beautiful, we were honoured to be asked to support the launch of Race for Life in Blackpool.

“Without a doubt every one of our ladies’ lives have been touched by cancer, so it’s extremely special we have all been involved in this.”

The Capricorn Singers are based in Cleveleys, and have been performing popular music and songs from the shows across the Fylde Coast since 1984. They have around 25 singers and were recently the winners of the Ladies Choir Class, of the Skipton Music Festival 2017.

Laura added: “Every day, 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West.

“That’s why we’re calling on women in Lancashire to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

“Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.”

• To enter Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

• To find out more about the Capricorn Singers, visit www.thecapricornsingers.org