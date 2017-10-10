That’s ace

Tennis ace Meggy Hague has netted her dream job.

The 19-year-old, who lives in Thornton, has been appointed the new coach at St Chad’s Tennis Club, in Poulton – the first female to hold the role in the club’s 89 year existence.

She has taken over from Greg Porter, who was with the club for 10 years, and who actually inspired her to take up the sport in the first place!

And it was Greg who spotted her potential when she attended one of his tennis camps, in 2006.

Meggy went on to represent Lancashire in tennis and play matches all over the country.

The former Cardinal Allen School pupil, who currently works part-time at Morrisons and is a qualified personal trainer, said she was delighted to step into Greg’s (tennis) shoes.

She said: “It’s my dream job.

“It was Greg who got me into tennis. When I was at primary school, he came into my class and I started playing the sport and just loved it.

“I never imagined that now I would be doing his job.

“I’ve always wanted to go into coaching. I love the sport, and I love helping other people to enjoy it and to improve their skills.

“It’s such a rewarding job. It doesn’t feel like work when I’m coaching people, because I enjoy it so much.

“I don’t train as much these days as I’m coaching, I used to train every day, now it’s about five times a week.

“I love watching tennis too whenever I can. It’s such a great sport.

“Tennis keeps you fit, you can take part in tournaments in different places and travel and you meet people and make new friends.

“My favourite player is Rafael Nadal, because he always works so hard and he never gives up.”

Departing coach Greg – who is moving to Lytham – said: “I will be sorry to be leaving St Chad’s and feel a bit emotional, as 10 years is a long time, but I think Meggy will be brilliant as she is so enthusiastic and a fantastic tennis player.”

Meggy’s first official engagement at the club will take place on Saturday, with an open day – starting at 11am, when she will hold hourly tennis sessions, with children and then adults later in the day.