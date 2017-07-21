Tennis club open day for new players

Have your say

Anyone inspired by Wimbledon to pick up a racket should get along to St Annes Tennis and Squash Club on Sunday.

The club, on Avondale Road in the town, is holding an open day from 10am until 2pm.

As well as tennis, participants will be able to try their hand at squash and racketball.

Racketball is played on a squash court using a larger ball and a shorter racket.

Anyone going along on the day will have the chance of buying half price membership.

There will also be opportunity to take part in a free four week tennis course being offered to new members only. The course will be run by club coach Jonathan Churchman.

There will also be a barbecue and refreshments available during the open day.