Televised boxing showcase for city

Big-time boxing hits Preston on Saturday night

Fight fans will see a packed, competitive bill at Preston Guild Hall, an experience to be shared by viewers on ITV-4.

The promotion marks the return of boxing to ITV with the headliner featuring Robbie Davies Junior taking on Hungarian Zoltan Szabo, while the chief support sees a cracking local derby with Preston's Mick Hall meeting Jack Arnfield, billed as from Blackpool, but hailing from Stalmine.

Joint-promoter is Richard Poxon, who said: "It's a great event for Preston.

"It;s the chance for local boxers to get a lot of attention - these lads weren't getting seen but as of now it is the biggest platform they could box on, so I am excited for them and excited for the tiown.

"There will be a good atmosphere at the Guild Hall.

"The middleweight fight (Arnfield v Hall) is a toss of a coin.

"There has been plenty of attention around it, and I am looking forward to a very good fight,

"The Guild Hall has been great - I have enjoyed working with Neil Marsh (joint-promoter) and I am sure we will be back in Preston."

Both Arnfield and Hall weighed in at 11st 5lb for their clash.