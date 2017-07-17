Teen singer JoJo to join SlimeFest bill

Teenage singer JoJo Siwa will be performing at Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest being held at Blackpool Pleasure Beach later this year.

She will sing her hit single ‘Boomerang’ for the first time in the UK, as well as two new songs.

The 14-year-old said: “I’m so super excited to perform in the UK at Slimefest!

“I love my UK fans so much and performing for them is going to be so much fun! I cannot wait!”

After quickly realising she had a love for dance at age two, Siwa began taking classes in tap, jazz, hip hop and ballet.

Coun Gillian Campbell, the deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome JoJo to Slimefest Blackpool in October.

“She’s a perfect fit with Blackpool’s family market. We are excited that she’s joining us for her first UK music performances and it is fantastic news that she will be appearing at all six shows.”

SlimeFest, in partnership with VisitBlackpool, takes place at The Arena, Blackpool Pleasure Beach from October 21 to 23.

JoJo will be performing alongside street dance troupe Diversity as well as special appearances from the stars of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtado.

More music acts will be announced in due course.

Around 4,000 people attended the two sold-out Slimefest shows in 2016 held at the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens.