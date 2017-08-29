Teen queen to take on big leagues

Have your say

Miss Junior Lancashire is hanging up her sash for good as she prepares to take on the big leagues at the Miss Lancashire finals.

Ammie Shipton, 17, from St Annes, was crowned Junior Miss Lancashire in February last year.

She will now compete against older beauties for the title of Miss Lancashire at the Playhouse Theatre in Preston this November.

She said: “I’m one of the youngest people in the age category.

“I just wanted to take part for the experience, but if I won it would get me straight to the Miss England finals.

“It takes lot of work in the community, supporting different charities and local events.

“I have done it for the past year and a half, however the MissLancashire one is more intense and involved.”

As part of her campaign to win the Lancashire-wide competition, Ammie is now fundraising for Variety,the Children’s Charity, which provides wheelchairs and specialist equipment to children who are disabled or unwell.

A family fun day with games and stalls will take place at Watson Road Park, South Shore, on October 4 from 11.30am until 4pm.

Ammie said: “It makes a difference to the community and it’s very rewarding.

“The main charity we have to raise for is Variety, but I like to involve different charities like Lancashire Mind.

“The preparation for the final involved charity work, promoting yourself in a positive way, and promoting the competition.

“It’s a good experience and very friendly - not at all how people expect.”