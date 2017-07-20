Teen named British ice dance champion

A St Annes teenager has been crowned Britain’s number one junior ice dancer.

Kathryn Bradley, 19, was named British solo junior dance champion on Sunday, beating 18 other girls to the prize.

British ice dance champion Kathryn Bradley

The teenager took up figure skating at the age of seven and branched out into ice dancing two years ago.

She said: “Ice skating is a major part of my life. I can’t love it any more than I do.

“I’m hoping to skate my whole life. It has created me, in a way.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without skating.

“I was a tiny bit nervous because I knew it would be a close competition between me and the girl who came second, but it ended up going my way. I’m over the moon.”

Former Blackpool and The Fylde College student Kathryn trains three to four times a week with Dancing on Ice star Mark Hanretty in Sheffield, where the championships took place.

She has now landed a place in German ice dancing show Atlantis, which will begin its tour this November.

Her dad Brian Lumb, who lives with his daughter on Lightburn Avenue, St Annes, said: “It will be a nice thing to put on her resume. Being a champion is a very big thing.

“It makes a big difference to people who want to hire her for shows. She’s very proud, and so she should be.

“From her being seven years old we have been getting up at five or six in the morning three or four times a week.

“When she has had enough of skating she wants to be a coach.”