Teen beauties all about town

It’s been a busy few weeks for these girls, as they gear up for the second year of a new local beauty contest.

The winner of this year’s – the first ever – Miss Junior Bispham and contestants for next year’s pageants have been getting out and about around the town to raise their profile and let people know about the fundraising the competition does, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The recently-established beauty pageant is now taking entries for next year and has several contenders for the coveted title already.

Pageant director Anthony Turner, who runs Tiara Pageant Boutique on Red Bank Road, Bispham, said he was delighted with how the contest had grown since its humble beginnings in April.

Anthony said: “The pageant is already shaping up to be even bigger and better next year, so we are really excited.

“The girls have all been really busy bees, with lots of great appearances featuring our beauty queens.

“I’m so proud of the girls and their hard work and fundraising.

“Miss Junior Bispham strives to promote values including self-esteem and self-confidence in girls of all ages.

“I want to help other people’s dreams come true.

“Our most recent photoshoot was at Blackpool Transport. We had a beautiful day for our bus photoshoot, with some of our amazing 2017 contestants.

“Thanks to Blackpool Transport and Shane Grindey for making it possible and we are looking forward to the next one.

“We are loving the new buses and it’s a great, friendly bus company.

“We had a great time.”

This year’s winner Tara King took part in the bus photoshoot, along with Caty Hull, Miss Social media and contestant in Miss Junior Bispham 2017, and contestant for 2017 Kaitlyn Mitchell.

Kaitlyn has made several other public appearances over the last few weeks, including at the Alexander Home For the Blind, at South Shore, Blackpool, the Switch-On of the Blackpool Illuminations,

Anthony said: “Kaitlyn has always said that if ever she won the lottery the first thing she would do would to build a homeless shelter, for people on the street where they could go to keep warm and have food and to be looked after.

“She would like to help the homeless shelter by donating bedding clothing. She would be really pleased if anyone has any unwanted bedding or clothing that can be donated.”

Caty Hull has been making appearances, including at Andrew Mellor veterinary surgeons in Bispham and one of the competition’s sponsors, Flowers Galore, Bispham, as well as Bispham village sub post office.

Sisters and contestants for 2017 Aaliyah and Angel Pearson, aged 10 and nine, have also been visiting local business and services, including the police and fire stations, and Flowers Galore.

To find out more about the competition, visit www.facebook.com/NorthWestBeautyPageant