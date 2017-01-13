Teen avoids serious injury in accident

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Blackpool town centre.

The 19-year-old man was complaining of leg pain following the crash, which happened in Cookson Street at around 1.05pm on Wednesday, a Lancashire Police spokeswoman said.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but escaped serious injury, she said.

The road was closed for a short time following the crash, which involved a Renault Megane, but was reopened by 2pm.

Witnesses described seeing several emergency service vehicles blocking the right hand lane on the one-way street.