Teacher Phil voted lord of the dance

A Blackpool theatre veteran has been voted into the number one spot in a 60,000-strong dance organisation.

Phil Winston was named the new president of the International Dance Teachers Association earlier this month.

Phil, who has a lifetime’s worth of dance experience, said: “Many people do a job they loathe. I am very fortunate to be doing something that I am passionate about, and very lucky.”

Dad-of-two Phil has worked as a dance teacher for more than 25 years and is the owner of Theatreworks on Blackpool Promenade, where he prepares aspiring dancers for a life on the stage.

A president of the International Dance Teachers Association, he will be responsible for representing and promoting the organisation during international visits.

The association, which is based in more than 55 countries, is a dance qualifications awarding body as well as a membership group for professional dance teachers

Phil said: “I’m proud to represent Blackpool because it’s the heart of the dancing world.

“I have already been asked to go to New Zealand and China. It’s like a cultural exchange.

“We share ideas and exchange knowledge and promote the association.”

Phil, who lives near Stanley Park, took up dancing at the age of six and trained at the Royal Ballet School in London.

He has now stepped away from the stage to focus on teaching younger dancers, who come from all across the globe to train at his school.

He said: “The school is very successful and we have had a lot of people go on to appear on TV and stage.

“We’ve had people on X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, and various other musical shows.

“We teach ballet, tap, contemporary, modern, jazz. We teach musical theatre, singing, acting and drama - all the things you need to be a good performer.

“Dancers audition come from all over the world. We have had people from Cyprus, New Zealand, South Africa and of course from here as well.

“It’s a high standard.

“It’s hard work, but very rewarding.”