Tea room conversion for empty town shop

Plans to convert an empty shop in South Shore into a tea room have been approved by Blackpool Council.

The scheme, for a property on Lytham Road in the town, would also include a collectables retail outlet.

Planning officers approved the application using delegated powers.

They ruled the scale and use of the proposed premises would not have a detrimental impact on any of the surrounding area.

The business will operate during the day only. It will serve teas, coffees and light bites as well as breakfast items.

The site is between Dean Street and Station Road.

Other businesses which operate within the same block include a hairdressers and a physiotherapist.

There is a nearby pay and display car park that customers will be able to use.