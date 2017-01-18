Tattoo Fixers spotted filming at resort attraction

Tattoo artists renowned for their fixing of ink catastrophes have been spotted filming at Blackpool Zoo.

Cast and crew from E4 hit programme Tattoo Fixers were seen at the attraction’s orangutan enclosure on Thursday.

A spokeswoman declined to comment, but the zoo confirmed on its Facebook page film crews had used the enclosure’s upstairs landing, as well as the zoo’s party room.

A man dressed as a gorilla, thought to be for the show, stayed at the front of zoo to avoid upsetting the animals, and the orangutans were ‘not restricted within their indoor area’, it said.

“The television companies help us to spread the word about conservation when we need additional coverage,” it added.