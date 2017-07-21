Talking is good for mental health

A Fylde coast employment expert is offering tips on how managers can help their staff.

Kimberley Barrett-St Vall, partner in the Employment and HR team at Napthens in Blackpool, says mental health is a big concern for employers.

Do some research and ask for support if you need it

Research from the Mental Health Foundation found that only a minority of people report living with high levels of good mental health.

Meanwhile, the CIPD’s latest absence management survey says stress and mental health issues are among the biggest causes of absence. Kimberley said: “We know that line managers can often struggle with knowing when and how to talk about mental health with their teams, whether an employee is off work, returning or perhaps asking for adjustments to their job or workplace to support their mental wellbeing.

“Some top tips would include get talking at the outset of the issue, return to work meetings can be particularly useful, and to act fast. Having regular contact can prove difficult, especially when someone is absent from work, and agreeing a way forward early on can make a big difference.

“Do some research and ask for support if you need it.”