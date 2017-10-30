Talents galore at dance school

Talent was in the spotlight when a Fylde performance school held an open day at its new premises.

Dance displays by students featured at the event held by Clifton Academy at their base in St Alban’s Road, St Annes, to which they moved last year from a previous home at Clifton Drive South.

The Academy, which holds classes in a variety of dance disciplines for children and adults as well as a pop choir, regularly stages showcases and productions at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion.

A group of its young singers are set to perform with musical theatre group Collabro.

The Britain’s Got Talent winners have invited local choirs up and down the country to join them for their forthcoming Home tour - and the Clifton choir members have been chosen to join them for their date at Blackpool Opera House on November 18.

Clifton Academy co-director Sarah Cosgrove said: “We were delighted to be able to offer our students this exciting opportunity - some of the children cried with joy.”