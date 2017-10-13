Take the time to say ‘thank you’ to a vicar

When was the last time you thanked a vicar?

Residents on the Fylde coast are being urged to consider complimenting members of the clergy as part of a national initiative.

Monday marks the start of Thank Your Vicar week, which is being backed by the Church of England in Lancashire.

The week celebrates the vital contribution clergy make to their communities, and gives parishes the opportunity to say thanks to their theological leaders.

It is promoted by St Luke’s Healthcare for the Clergy, a charity that cares for the health of Anglican clergy and their families.

The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Julian Henderson, said: “(Our clergy) bear the privilege and responsibility of being servants and leaders in the ministry of the Church, key representatives of the Christian faith in their communities.

“I hope many in our parishes and schools will make an effort to thank their own vicar in some way. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture – a simple card can often mean so much.”

St Luke’s boss Claire Walker added: ‘We know how hard clergy work for the people they serve, and what a difference to clergy wellbeing it makes when parishes and schools show their appreciation.”