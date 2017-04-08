Table-toppers AFC Fylde beaten

Stalybridge Celtic 2 AFC Fylde 1

The Coasters' lead at the top of Vanarama National League North was cut to three points after this defeat at the hands of struggling Stalybridge.

The home side took the lead through Danny Wisdom before leading marksmen Danny Rowe equalised for Fylde

It brought up a century of goals for the Coasters this season, but it was still not enough.

In the second half, Danny Pilkington grabbed the winner for Stalybridge.

Rivals Kidderminster Harriers beat Gloucester 2-1 to narrow the gap on AFC Fylde