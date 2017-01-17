Sylvia’s four decades of safe crossing

A crossing patrol supervisor has stepped down after four decades of getting children safely across the road.

Sylvia Hall has braved 40 winters stood on the corner of Broadway and Windermere Avenue and by the end of her remarkable career, she was crossing the children of those at primary school when she first started her job in 1977.

Staff at Larkholme primary School and Cardinal Allen Catholic High School made sure she received a good send off with gifts and cards, many handmade by the children.

She said: “I thought it was about time I retired.

“I have enjoyed the whole experience, meeting the children, it’s a social job. And I don’t mind the weather really, I like being outdoors – I will miss it.

“I received some lovely gifts from both schools.

“At first it just felt like the Christmas break, but it was strange not going back at the start of term.

“I saved some of the cards to read, I think I will feel a bit emotional when I read them.”

Sylvia says she hasn’t planned anything yet for her retirement but enjoys going swimming and walking.

“I’ll just see what happens,” she said.

School bursar Jan Watson said: “Sylvia turned up whatever the weather, she was always at her post and was lovely with the children. We are all really going to miss her.”