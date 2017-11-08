Suspended councillor quits Tories

A Blackpool councillor has quit the Conservatives after ‘losing faith’ with the party.

Coun Colin Maycock will now sit on Blackpool Council as an independent councillor representing Bispham.

He has been suspended from the Blackpool Conservative group since July, a situation which had been due to be reviewed in January.

Earlier this year he was hospitalised with pneumonia.

Coun Maycock said: “I have chosen to leave as I have lost faith in the Conservative group on Blackpool Council to do the right thing for Blackpool.

“I believe I can represent residents better as an independent, and have thought long and hard about this for many months.”

Coun Maycock said he had been suspended from the party following a number of issues affecting his personal life.

He said: “I was ill with pneumonia and a collapsed lung in January and felt I got no support from the Conservative group.”

According to the council’s website, Coun Maycock has had an 86 per cent attendance rate at meetings since May, but for the six months prior to that his attendance rate was 54 per cent.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council, said he did not want to comment in depth about the reasons for Coun Maycock’s suspension from the group.

He added: “Colin has decided he wants to go independent and I wish him all the best.”

The move leaves the Conservatives with 12 councillors.

Coun Maycock was elected to represent Bispham for the Conservatives at the local elections in May 2015. The ward is also represented by Tory councillor Don Clapham.