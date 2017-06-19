Sun shines on village Club Day

Visitors soaked up some rays as the sun shone on Freckleton’s Three Churches Club Day.

The traditional religious parade round the village included the Methodist Church, Holy Family Church and Holy Trinity Church, all represented by rose queens - this year Jessica Banks, Estee Parkinson and Lauren Lefevre respectively - followed by local scouts and guides.

Freckleton Club Day

The parade covered streets throughout the village before heading for Freckleton CE Memorial School for the crowning ceremonies.

As in previous years, the churches supported Trinity Hospice with members of the hospice committee participating in the procession. Bush Lane Playing Fields hosted children’s sporting events, while the weekend’s festivities continued on Sunday with church services and the Freckleton Half Marathon.

Freckleton Club Day