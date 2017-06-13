Summer fun at college fair

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of hundreds of people who turned up to a college summer fair.

Almost 1,000 people attended as Blackpool and The Fylde College held its summer fair on Saturday – despite the miserable weather.

The popular annual event saw all the college curriculum areas represented, alongside a raft of stalls, food and drink outlets and fairground rides.

Following the fair, a special event was held for staff and their families to mark the college’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

A spokesman for B&FC said: “We were delighted with the amount of people who chose to come and see us to discuss our programmes and enjoy the gala atmosphere, despite the weather not playing ball.

“The summer fair is a great event and allows people to come and get advice about what they want from their future careers, while also having a great day out.”

Blackpool and The Fylde College is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and currently has around 18,000 students enrolled on technical and professional programmes.