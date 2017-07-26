Students end school days by rolling out red carpet

Students from Kirkham’s Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre have been marking the end of their school days in style.

The Year 11 pupils, some of whom will go on to the sixth form, marked the end of their school days with a ‘grown up’ gala dinner.

The now-traditional leavers’ prom was held at The Villa in Wrea Green, with students getting dressed up for the occasion.

Sixth formers celebrated with a meal at Solitas but were treated to the red carpet treatment, with a small party, at school.