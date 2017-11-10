Strictly dance stars aim for a trip to resort

Strictly Come Dancing’s Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton have promised a passionate dance this weekend, which they hope will see them through to the show in Blackpool next week.

Comedian Calman and her professional partner have been known for their fun routines throughout the series, but are now keen to reveal a different side with a ‘serious’ tango.

Clifton told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “This week is heading to Blackpool, it’s a really, really important week.

“So what we’ve done, we wanted to give ourselves no excuses, we didn’t want to be in a position where (the judges) could say we’ve let the theme overtake the dance, which has been a comment of ours before.

“The entire dance is content. There are no gimmicks, this is pure ballroom dancing, and I think Susan can do that - she’s becoming a ballroom dancer the more this competition goes on.”

Calman said: “There’s passion, we’re finally letting the genie out of the bottle. It’s what the British public have been waiting for – passion between Kevin and I!”

Calman and Clifton will dance their tango to Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’.

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight at 6.45pm on BBC One.