Strength in numbers to help future generations

A hundred people lifted, pressed, squatted and sweated their way to raising money for a good cause.

A fundraising fitness event took place at the Village Hotel, Heron’s Reach, Blackpool, to mark the 100th release of Les Mills BodyPump and celebrate 25 years of the group fitness programme – which involves classes lifting weights to music.

The fundraising launch of Bodypump 100 at Village Hotel Blackpool

Instructors from the hotel’s fitness club taught the session, along with other trainers from the area, and there were other exercise classes throughout the day – including BodyAttack, BodyCombat and BodyJam.

More than £550 was raised for the Les Mills Fund For Children, which helps provide opportunities for youngsters to get involved in physical activity, supporting organising such as youth clubs and disabled children’s sports teams. It hopes creating healthier children will see them carry on good habits into later life and help tackle the growing problems of obesity and sedentary lifestyles in the modern world.

The Blackpool club was one of only a handful in the UK to mark the launch of BodyPump 100 by having 100 people take part in one class.

Nikki McLenahan, group fitness manager at Village Blackpool, said: “The landmark of BodyPump 100 was a great reason to celebrate group fitness. To see so many people unite in fitness made the day so worthwhile.

“All of the instructors gave their time for free and several local businesses helped us by giving raffle prizes, the Hambleton Cake Company made BodyPump 100 cupcakes and VB Sports Rehabilitation provided massages on the day for a charity donation.

“Local fitness centres iFitness, Rob Swarbrick and Jamie Evill Fitness were kind enough to let us use their equipment such as weights, and local band member Neil Holker did the sound and lighting at no cost.

“I would personally like to say a very big heartfelt thanks to them all, along with those who came along and took part on the day and donated money for a good cause.”

• A fundraising four-hour spin-a-thon will also be taking part at the club this Saturday, in aid of brain injury charity Headway, as part of an open weekend event.