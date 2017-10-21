Storm hits seafront bringing high tides and heavy rain

Blackpool was lashed with high winds and heavy rain as Storm Brian headed north.

A Met Office spokesman said: “An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a swathe of strong winds over southwestern areas early on Saturday, these steadily transferring east through the morning and early afternoon.

“The winds initially southwesterly will gradually turn westerly later whilst also slowly easing.

“Gusts exceeding 50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, with gusts of around 70 mph along exposed coastal areas. These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions around the coast.

“Some coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves, with potential for flooding of properties.

“Some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.”