Stories of Garstang war heroes boost town's poppy appeal

Garstang's 2017 poppy appeal has been given a boost from the sales of a book commemorating the town's war heroes.

Two years ago Garstang history enthusiasts Paul G Smith and Anthony Coppin published "Garstang's Great War Heroes" about the life and times of men from Garstang, Bonds and Bowgreave who served in the conflict, many of them giving their lives for their country. The names of the fallen appear on Garstang war memorial.

Sales of the book over the past 12 months have raised £425, which was today handed over to Garstang poppy appeal organiser Dave Brewin.

The donation is in addition to last year's donation from book sales, when £1,400 was raised.

The cheque presentation was held at Garstang Arts Centre and was attended by the authors, town mayor Coun Peter Ryder, poppy appeal organiser Mr Brewin and Garstang Historical Society chairman Peter Burrell.

Mr Smith said: "The book has proved popular with both members of the public who have bought it, and with pupils of the Garstang area primary schools who have been given copies as a gift to mark the current centenary of the war years.

Mr Brewin said: "We are grateful to Mr Smith, Mr Coppin and Garstang Historical Society for their donation to Garstang poppy appeal funds."

Coun Ryder urged anyone who has not yet read the book to buy a copy. He also added his thanks to Mr Brewin for his sterling work for the poppy appeal.

A spokesperson for Garstang Historical Society, whose treasurer Mrs Maureen Spiers has managed the finances of the book project, said sales of the books and the offer of free copies to pupils and students from Garstang, Bonds and Bowgreave, would continue until autumn 2018 or until the supply of the print run of books runs out - whichever is the sooner.

Copies of Garstang's Great War Heroes are available from Garstang tourist office (near Booths), Market Place News, Garstang Arts Centre and the Dewlay shop. Price: £5.