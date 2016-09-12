Store not to blame for travelator accident, inspectors find

Sainsbury’s does not have a case to answer after a six-year-old girl got her fingers trapped in a travelator.

Town hall officials today visited the Talbot Road store, in Blackpool town centre, following Saturday’s accident, which saw the youngster airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

They looked at maintenance paperwork and checked CCTV footage, before concluding the moving walkway was safe and the store was not at fault.

A spokesman said: “Having examined the paperwork and CCTV footage from Saturday’s incident, we are satisfied that the travellator was in full working order and do not need to investigate this further.”

The girl was trapped for around 50 minutes after getting her fingers stuck at around 1.50pm.

She was released after firefighters dismantled the machine, and taken by paramedics to Blackpool Airport, where she was put in a helicopter and flown to Alder Hey in Liverpool.

Her injuries are understood to have been minor.