Still time to sign for Fylde Council’s green waste scheme

Subscriptions are still open for Fylde Council’s green waste scheme.

Almost 13,000 residents have already signed up to the scheme, which sees householders having to pay for the first time to have their green bins emptied.

The scheme, approved by the full council last December, with Fylde among the last councils in Lancashire to introduce it, came into effect on June 1 and the initial charge of £25 covers the period up to the end of March next year. The service will cost £30 a year from then on.

Stickers to be attached to bins have now been delivered to subscribing households.

A council spokesman said: “The original deadline we set was to ensure residents’ green waste was collected in the first collection cycle from June 1. “Residents can still sign up, although this will mean there could be a small delay in when the bin is first collected.”

Residents are asked to allow three weeks from the date of sign up and all subscriptions now must be paid for by credit or debit card.

Details from www.fylde.gov.uk/greenwaste