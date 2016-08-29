Still time to have your say on policing

Time is running out for Lancashire residents to have their say on how the county is policed by taking part in Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw’s survey.

Feedback from the online poll will be used to shape the Commissioner’s new police and crime plan, which sets out how police and community safety partners work together to keep Lancashire safe.

Hundreds of people have so far taken part in the Let’s Talk Policing consultation, meeting the Commissioner out and about in towns across the county or via the online survey.

Anyone who has yet to do so has until Sunday September 4 to make their voice heard.

Mr Grunshaw said: “I am delighted so many people have taken this chance to have their say on policing in Lancashire but if you haven’t, there is still time.

“It is my job to be your voice, as the public of Lancashire, on policing matters. It is important my new police and crime plan reflects your views and needs.

“This is plan is at the heart of everything we do and will set the policing priorities for the next four years as well as determining how I delegate resources to the Chief Constable. This is an important chance to make sure your views are heard.”

For details about the consultation and to take part in the online survey, visit http://lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lets-talk-policing/